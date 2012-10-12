FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Japan mutual funds' value rises despite outflows from bonds
#Asia
October 12, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Japan mutual funds' value rises despite outflows from bonds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Fixes typo in second paragraph)
    TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The value of Japanese mutual fund
market rose for a fourth straight month in September as healthy
investment gains, partly due to a modest recovery in share
prices, helped offset the market's first net outflow since
February, an industry body said on Friday.
     The market saw fresh inflows into equities and property
funds launched during the month, but relatively large funds
shifted out from bond funds, resulting in a net outflow of 13.5
billion yen, after net inflows of 143.7 billion yen in August. 
    The overall value of investment trust funds, a type of
mutual fund known as toushin, gained 168.4 billion yen, or 0.3
percent, to 58.75 trillion yen ($748.31 billion) in September
from a month earlier, the Investment Trusts Association in Japan
said.
    "We've seen strong inflows between April and June, but
inflows have slowed between July and September. It seems
confidence of retail investors hasn't been fully restored,"
Fumio Inui, vice president of the association, told a news
conference.
    The market had suffered net outflows from equities funds for
six straight months through March as uncertainty over global
markets hung over the euro zone's intensifying debt problem,
Inui said.
    But, investors may have taken more risks in September as
they shifted out of bond funds, which are made up of short-term
money reserve funds, and into equity funds.
    Net outflows from bond funds totaled 117.3 billion yen,
while equity funds saw net inflows of 103.8 billion yen -- the
largest inflows in three months, data released by the
association showed.
    Japan's benchmark Nikkei average and broader Topix
index both posted slight gains in September.
    Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in the
Asia-Pacific region after Australia and the eighth-largest in
the world.

    Following is a breakdown of the data:
    Net money flows (in yen):    
                        Sept             Aug          
    Overall:          -13.5 bln       +143.7 bln
    Stocks:          +103.8 bln        +26.9 bln
    Bonds:           -117.3 bln       +116.8 bln
     
    Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
                        Sept            Aug        mth/mth 
    Overall:         58.75 trln       58.58 trln    +0.3%
    Stocks:          48.30 trln       48.01 trln    +0.6%
    Bonds:           10.45 trln       10.57 trln    -1.1% 
      
    Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): 
                        Sept           Aug        mth/mth
    Overall:         28.83 trln       28.34 trln    +1.7%
    Stocks:          28.28 trln       27.79 trln    +1.8%
    Bonds:           545.6 bln        551.1 bln     -1.0%  
      
                        Sept            Aug        mth/mth    
    Value of ETFs:   3.54 trln         3.44 trln    +2.9% 
        
    Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):    
                        Sept            Aug        mth/mth
    Overall:         22.36 trln       22.52 trln    -0.7%
    Stock:            3.58 trln        3.51 trln    +2.0%
    Bond:            12.56 trln       12.63 trln    -0.6%
($1 = 78.5100 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
