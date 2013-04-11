Japan mutual funds net inflows top $10 bln for 2nd straight month

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Net inflows into the Japanese mutual fund market rose above 1 trillion yen ($10 billion) for a second straight month as rallies in Japanese shares and the yen’s broad falls attracted strong demand from investors.

Mutual funds, or investment trust funds, saw a net inflow of 1.27 trillion yen ($12.76 billion) in March -- the best since June 2007, the Investment Trusts Association of Japan said.

A month earlier, net inflows amounted to 1.04 trillion yen. This was the first time net inflows topped the 1-trillion-yen level for consecutive months since April-May 2007.

“The overall condition of the investment trust fund market is extremely good, backed by the strength in domestic shares, falls in yen and bond yields,” Fumio Inui, vice president of the association, told a news conference.

Equity mutual funds saw net inflows of 994.3 billion yen -- the highest since August 2007.

The overall asset value of mutual funds rose for a 10th straight month to 72.63 trillion yen ($729.91 billion) -- the highest level since July 2008. The value rose 4.5 percent, or 3.12 trillion yen, in March from a month earlier.

Japan’s mutual fund market is the second largest in the Asia-Pacific region after Australia and the eighth largest in the world.

Following is a breakdown of the data:

Net money flows (in yen):

March Feb

Overall: +1.273 trln +1.037 trln

Stocks: +994.3 bln +659.6 bln

Bonds: +278.2 bln +377.1 bln

Value of publicly placed mutual funds (in yen):

March Feb mth/mth

Overall: 72.63 trln 69.51 trln +4.5%

Stocks: 60.05 trln 57.20 trln +4.2%

Bonds: 12.58 trln 12.31 trln +2.3%

Value of privately placed mutual funds (in yen):

March Feb mth/mth

Overall: 34.93 trln 33.69 trln +3.7%

Stocks: 34.36 trln 33.13 trln +3.7%

Bonds: 566.2 bln 569.4 bln -0.6%

March Feb mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 5.20 trln 4.67 trln +11.5%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

March Feb mth/mth

Overall: 26.23 trln 25.82 trln +1.6% ($1 = 99.5050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo)