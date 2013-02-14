Japanese mutual funds post biggest net inflow since May 2011

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japanese mutual funds saw the biggest monthly net inflow in 21 months in January as retail investors poured into money reserve funds after locking in profits from rising domestic stocks and equity funds, an industry body said.

The overall asset value of mutual funds rose 6.4 percent to 68.15 trillion yen ($728.65 billion) in January, the highest level since August 2008, the Investment Trusts Association said.

The yen’s broad falls against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar and other currencies, and the broad strength of Japanese stocks, helped boost the asset value.

Overall mutual funds, or investment trust funds, saw a net inflow of 663.1 billion yen in January, up from 154.4 billion yen a month earlier.

Equity mutual funds suffered a net outflow of 115.2 billion yen in January, their third consecutive monthly net outflow as investors continued to take profits. A maturity of Japanese equity funds called Nomura Japanese stocks investment trust fund in January also prompted outflows.

Conversely, bond mutual funds saw the largest net inflows in six years as retail investors who took profits from equity funds and domestic equities parked their proceeds into money reserve funds (MRF), which are categorised as bond funds.

“Investors are continuing to lock in their profits reflecting the trend of the yen and share prices. This trend is still in place,” Fumio Inui, vice president of the association, told a news conference.

“Investors are not only collecting proceeds from mutual funds, but investors who took profits from domestic shares are parking their proceeds in money reserve funds, which is boosting the asset value of bond funds,” Inui said.

MRF saw a net inflow of 676.1 billion yen, the highest since December 2006. The value of MRF rose 10.6 percent to 7.08 trillion yen, the largest since July 2007.

Japan’s mutual fund market is the second-largest in the Asia-Pacific region after Australia and the eighth-largest in the world.

Asset management companies are gearing up their efforts to offer new mutual funds to retail investors, who hold 1,500 trillion yen in household savings, reflecting the yen’s weakness and an upward trend in global equity markets.

A total of 52 funds are scheduled to be launched in February, up 44 percent from the previous year, the association said. The line-up includes HSBC Global Asset Management’s fund that invests in Mexican equities and Nissay Asset Management’s funds that invest in emerging markets.

Following is a breakdown of the data:

Net money flows (in yen):

Jan Dec

Overall: +663.1 bln +154.4 bln

Stocks: -115.2 bln -133.5 bln

Bonds: +778.3 bln +287.9 bln

Value of publicly placed mutual funds (in yen):

Jan Dec mth/mth

Overall: 68.15 trln 64.06 trln +6.4%

Stocks: 56.22 trln 52.91 trln +6.2%

Bonds: 11.93 trln 11.15 trln +7.0%

Value of privately placed mutual funds (in yen):

Jan Dec mth/mth

Overall: 33.32 trln 31.82 trln +4.7%

Stocks: 32.79 trln 31.30 trln +4.8%

Bonds: 530.2 bln 520.8 bln +1.8%

Jan Dec mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 4.46 trln 4.21 trln +5.9%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

Jan Dec mth/mth

Overall: 25.72 trln 24.22 trln +6.2%