Japan firm revives U.S. resin plant
December 7, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Japan firm revives U.S. resin plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd said on Friday its U.S. subsidiary has restarted a resin plant closed earlier this year to make up for the shortage of material used in diapers, following an explosion at its plant in Japan in September.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based plant, which can make up to 60,000 tonnes per year of SAP, used in diapers, was closed after it was replaced by a new plant with the same capacity in June.

Global diaper output took a hit in September, following a chemical tank explosion at the company’s Himeji plant in western Japan that produces about 20 percent of the world’s SAP and 10 percent of the global output of acrylic acid.

With still no schedule for the restart of the Himeji plant, Nippon Shokubai said it would operate the old SAP plant from this month till December 2013.

