FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan urges Nissan, Renault to maintain alliance
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 1, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Japan urges Nissan, Renault to maintain alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan urged Nissan Motor Co and Renault to continue their alliance amid speculation that the Japanese automaker may raise its stake in Renault to fend off French government moves to increase its control over the partnership.

“We would like Nissan and Renault to discuss ways to maintain their relationship,” Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, adding that the government would provide necessary support to facilitate this.

Nissan has been in a standoff with the French government, which in April increased its stake in Renault to 19.7 percent from 15 percent to secure double voting rights.

Nissan has declined to comment on issues discussed at a board meeting on Monday.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.