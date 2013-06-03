FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fire at Japan Nisshin Steel's Sakai Works still burning
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 3, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Fire at Japan Nisshin Steel's Sakai Works still burning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds info from local fire department)

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - The fire that broke out at Nisshin Steel Co’s Sakai Works early on Monday in western Japan has not been put out, but there have been no reports of injuries, a local Sakai fire department said.

The fire has spread to the cold strip mill that contains up to 6,000 litres of hydraulic oil near the northeastern side of the plant’s B-yard area, the department said. Sixty-four fire fighters and 23 fire engines and ambulance cars have been called to battle the blaze, the department said.

The plant makes such products as cold rolled steel sheets.

Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.