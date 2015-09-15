FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Japan urges North Korea to refrain from provocative action
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 15, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan urges North Korea to refrain from provocative action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Japan would cooperate with the U.S. and Korea, paragraph 1)

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japan urged North Korea on Tuesday to refrain from taking provocative action and said Japan would continue to cooperate with the United States and South Korea.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese government’s top spokesman, told a news conference that North Korea should also comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s space agency is readying a new satellite for launch, state media said on Monday, and also suggested Pyongyang would fire a long-range rocket around the time of a national anniversary next month. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.