Japan's Tohoku Electric abandons plan for new nuclear plant

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it has abandoned plans to build an atomic plant in northern Japan, two years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster shattered public faith in the industry.

In addition to vocal opposition from the public and the governor of Fukushima, the town in which the plant was to have been located is now deserted due to radiation contamination in the wake of meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima Daiichi station.

Tohoku Electric said it will take a charge of 18 billion yen ($190 million) in the current business year ending March 31 after cancelling the 825 megawatt boiling water reactor.

It also increased its net loss forecast for the year to 105 billion yen from 100 billion yen, hit hard by the continued closure of its other two nuclear power stations.

The Fukushima disaster, triggered by a huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, led to the shutdown of Japan’s entire nuclear power industry, which was producing 30 percent of the country’s electricity supply at the time. Two reactors have since resumed operation but to huge protests against nuclear power. ($1 = 94.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)