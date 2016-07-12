FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan court upholds injunction to halt reactors -Kyodo
July 12, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Japan court upholds injunction to halt reactors -Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Tuesday upheld an order for the shutdown of two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Takahama nuclear plant in western Japan, Kyodo news agency reported, in a widely expected ruling that prevents the utility from restarting them.

Japan's second-biggest utility had appealed Otsu District Court's March 9 ruling ordering it to shut the Takahama No.3 and No.4 units with immediate effect, which marked the first injunction to shut a nuclear plant in operation. The court last month also denied the utility's request for a stay of execution of the injunction.

Kansai Electric is expected to appeal the latest decision to the Osaka High Court. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
