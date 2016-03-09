Japan court issues injunction to halt Takahama nuclear reactors -NHK

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - A Japanese court issued an injunction to halt operations at Kansai Electric Power’s Takahama No.3 and No.4 nuclear reactors, national broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, siding with local residents worried about the safety of the plant.

The order, by the Otsu District Court, is likely to lead to an immediate halt of Takahama No.3 reactor, which restarted in late January. Kansai Electric had also been working to restart Takahama No.4 reactor this month after an unplanned shutdown due to a technical problem last week.

The Takahama reactors, on the coast of Fukui prefecture in western Japan, had met beefed-up safety standards set by Japan’s nuclear regulator last year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)