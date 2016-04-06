FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan court rejects appeal on Kyushu Electric reactors, keeping them in operation-NGO
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 6, 2016 / 1:50 AM / a year ago

Japan court rejects appeal on Kyushu Electric reactors, keeping them in operation-NGO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Wednesday rejected an appeal that would have led to the shutdown of reactors operated by Kyushu Electric Power, the country’s only operating units, a non-governmental group opposed to atomic power told Reuters.

The verdict on Kyushu Electric’s Sendai station represents a victory for an industry struggling to restore atomic power five years after the Fukushima crisis. It was read out at the Miyazaki court in southwestern Japan a little after 0130 GMT, Aileen Mioko Smith, director of Green Action, told Reuters by phone.

Last month, a court decision led to a halt in operations of Japan’s only other operating reactor, potentially throwing government energy policy into disarray. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

