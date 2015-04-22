FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan launches probe into landing of drone on roof of PM's office
April 22, 2015

Japan launches probe into landing of drone on roof of PM's office

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japan is launching an investigation into the landing of a drone on the roof of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s office building, a government spokesman said, after media reported “minuscule” traces of radiation were found.

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said police were investigating Wednesday’s incident and that the government may consider new regulations on drones.

Police found the radiation to be low enough not to be harmful to humans, media said. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Nick Macfie)

