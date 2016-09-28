FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi aim to merge nuclear fuel units - source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi aim to merge nuclear fuel units - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd aim to merge their nuclear fuel businesses, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said, amid bleak prospects for Japan's nuclear reactors to return to operation after the Fukushima disaster.

The three Japanese industrial conglomerates are in talks to merge the fuel operations as early as spring 2017, the source told Reuters on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the talks are not public.

Spokesmen for Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy said their companies were each considering various options for their nuclear fuel businesses but that nothing has been decided. Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.