Fukushima workers sue Tepco over unpaid wages, reliance on contractors
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 3, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IWAKI, Japan, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A group of Fukushima workers have sued Tokyo Electric for unpaid wages in a potentially precedent-setting legal challenge to the utility and its reliance on contractors to shut down a nuclear plant destroyed by the industry’s worst accident since Chernobyl.

The lawsuit, filed by two current and two former Fukushima workers, claims that Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and its contractors failed to ensure workers are paid promised hazard allowances, a court filing showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
