Japan watchdog approves stress test for Ikata reactor
March 19, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

Japan watchdog approves stress test for Ikata reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear watchdog on Monday compiled a report approving first-stage stress tests for the 890-megawatt No.3 reactor at Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc’s Ikata nuclear plant in western Japan.

The move marks the second approval that the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency has given following the two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co Inc’s Ohi plant.

The three reactors currently shut for regular checks are among candidates for the first restart since the tsunami-triggered nuclear crisis a year ago.

Amid public safety concerns, only two reactors are currently online out of a total of 54. The last one is due to be shut down by early May for maintenance unless reactors are reactivated by then.

Stress tests, which use computer simulations to evaluate each reactor’s resilience to severe events, are an initial step in rebuilding public trust in atomic energy after the worst nuclear accident in 25 years. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)

