FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan court clears way to restarting Kansai Electric nuclear plants
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 24, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Japan court clears way to restarting Kansai Electric nuclear plants

Kentaro Hamada

1 Min Read

FUKUI, Japan, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Thursday cleared the way for Kansai Electric Power Co to restart four nuclear reactors, rejecting legal claims against Japan’s second-biggest utility to keep the reactors idled over safety concerns.

The Fukui District Court overturned an injunction that has prevented the restart of two reactors at Kansai’s Takahama power station, and rejected a request for an injunction to block the restart of two reactors at its Ohi plant, plaintiffs’ lawyers said.

The decision paves the way to restart the units nearly five years after the Fukushima crisis. The ruling signals judicial support for Japan’s beefed up nuclear safety after Fukushima and may accelerate the country’s return to atomic energy. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue and William Mallard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.