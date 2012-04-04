FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan minister to ask for nuclear reactor restart -media
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 4, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 6 years ago

Japan minister to ask for nuclear reactor restart -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Trade Minister Yukio Edano is set to visit Fukui prefecture, home of Kansai Electric Power Co’s Ohi nuclear plant, as early as Sunday to ask for local approval to restart the plant’s No.3 and No.4 reactors, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Edano and two other ministers will meet later on Thursday to decide whether to restart the two reactors, the Nikkei business daily said.

All but one of Japan’s nuclear reactors have been shutdown amid safety concerns in the wake of last year’s Fukushima crisis, which has led to fears of a power crunch during the summer when demand is high.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

