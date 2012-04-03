FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt: No decision expected Tues on reactor restarts
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 6 years ago

Japan govt: No decision expected Tues on reactor restarts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said that a Tuesday minister-level meeting would not yield a decision on the restart of Kansai Electric Power Inc’s No.3 and No.4 reactors at its Ohi plant in Fukui, western Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three cabinet members will meet later on Tuesday to discuss the possible restart of the two offline reactors amid concerns about a looming summer power crunch.

“Whether to restart the reactors is for future discussion,” Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Fujimura told reporters, adding that the main issue was how to address local concerns about nuclear safety.

Kansai Electric’s No.3 and No.4 reactors are the first among Japanese reactors that have shut for routine maintenance since last year’s Fukushima nuclear crisis to have passed government-imposed computer-simulated stress tests, a necessary step before any restart.

All but one of Japan’s 54 commercial nuclear reactors are now shut after going offline for routine maintenance, unable to restart due to local communities’ concerns over nuclear power safety.

