Panel forces indictment of former Tepco execs over Fukushima-Kyodo
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 31, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Panel forces indictment of former Tepco execs over Fukushima-Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - A Japanese citizens’ panel ruled on Friday that three former Tokyo Electric Power executives should be indicted over their handling of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Kyodo news agency said.

Tokyo prosecutors in January rejected the rarely used panel’s judgment that the three should be indicted, citing insufficient evidence. But the 11 unidentified citizens on the panel forced the indictment after a second vote, which holds sway over the prosecutors’ decision. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nick Macfie)

