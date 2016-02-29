FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Tepco execs indicted over Fukushima nuclear disaster - media
February 29, 2016 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Former Tepco execs indicted over Fukushima nuclear disaster - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Three former Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) executives were indicted on Monday for failing to take safety measures to prevent the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, a local media report said.

In accordance with Japanese law, prosecutors indicted the three on charges they failed to strengthen the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant despite foreseeing the dangers of a nuclear crisis from tsunamis, Kyodo news agency reported. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
