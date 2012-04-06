FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan must reduce reliance on nuclear power -minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 6, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 6 years ago

Japan must reduce reliance on nuclear power -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japan should reduce its reliance on nuclear power from pre-Fukushima crisis levels as soon as possible, Trade minister Yukio Edano said on Friday, as the government debates whether to restart reactors taken offline since the accident.

The government is in the process of crafting a new energy mix in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, the worst nuclear crisis in 25 years, with options for atomic energy ranging from zero to 35 percent of the nation’s electricity supply.

Nuclear power accounted for about 30 percent of Japan’s electricity supply before the Fukushima plant was wrecked in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, triggering radiation leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.