First reactor restart in Japan may be delayed a day to Aug 11 -Asahi

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kyushu Electric Power Co is considering delaying Japan’s first attempt to restart a nuclear reactor in nearly two years by one day to Aug. 11, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

All of Japan’s reactors were gradually shut down in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster and are being relicensed under a new safety regime, with Kyushu Electric’s Sendai No. 1 the first to get final approval to restart.

Because the reactor has been shut for more than four years, Kyushu Electric is checking equipment carefully to ensure there are no problems, so the start-up may be pushed back, the Asahi reported, citing an unidentified official at the company.

Kyushu Electric, which last week said it would begin the restart on Aug. 10, will update the nuclear regulator on the schedule for restarting Sendai No. 1 on Monday, a spokeswoman said when contacted by Reuters, declining to comment further.