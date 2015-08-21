Japan's Kyushu Elec slows Sendai reactor ramp-up due to pump problem

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power has slowed the power ramp-up of its Sendai No. 1 nuclear reactor due to a problem with a pump in the plant’s secondary cooling system, a spokesman said on Friday.

Kyushu Electric last week began the restart of the Sendai plant, the first of Japan’s reactors to restart under new safety standards introduced in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)