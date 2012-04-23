FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Four Japan utilities see power shortage in summer
April 23, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Four Japan utilities see power shortage in summer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Four of the nine of Japan's utilities
that have nuclear power plants are projecting power shortages in
July and/or August as obstacles to restarting idled reactors
curtail power supply.	
    Here is the breakdown of each utility's projected
supply/demand outlook and the power margin for July and August.	
    Units for demand and supply are in megawatts and power
margins in percent.	
    	
  July electricity power supply/demand outlook  	
 Utility name    July margin(%)  Demand (MW)   Supply (MW)
 Hokkaido                  -3.4         5,000         4,830
 Tohoku                     4.5        14,130        14,770
 Tokyo                      4.8        55,200        57,860
 Hokuriku                   3.2         5,570         5,750
 Chubu                      5.3        26,480        27,880
 Kansai                   -19.3        30,300        24,460
 Chugoku                    4.3        11,820        12,330
 Shikoku                   -1.0         5,850         5,790
 Kyushu                    -4.6        16,340        15,600
 Total                     -0.8       170,690       169,270
 	
  August electricity power supply/demand outlook	
 Utility name    Aug margin(%)  Demand (MW)   Supply (MW)
 Hokkaido                 -3.1         5,000        4,850
 Tohoku                    2.9        14,340       14,750
 Tokyo                     4.5        55,200       57,710
 Hokuriku                  3.6         5,580        5,780
 Chubu                     5.2        26,480       27,850
 Kansai                  -16.3        30,300       25,350
 Chugoku                   4.5        11,820       12,350
 Shikoku                   0.3         5,850        5,870
 Kyushu                   -3.7        16,340       15,740
 Total                    -0.4       170,910      170,250
 	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

