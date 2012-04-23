TABLE-Four Japan utilities see power shortage in summer

April 23 (Reuters) - Four of the nine of Japan's utilities that have nuclear power plants are projecting power shortages in July and/or August as obstacles to restarting idled reactors curtail power supply. Here is the breakdown of each utility's projected supply/demand outlook and the power margin for July and August. Units for demand and supply are in megawatts and power margins in percent. July electricity power supply/demand outlook Utility name July margin(%) Demand (MW) Supply (MW) Hokkaido -3.4 5,000 4,830 Tohoku 4.5 14,130 14,770 Tokyo 4.8 55,200 57,860 Hokuriku 3.2 5,570 5,750 Chubu 5.3 26,480 27,880 Kansai -19.3 30,300 24,460 Chugoku 4.3 11,820 12,330 Shikoku -1.0 5,850 5,790 Kyushu -4.6 16,340 15,600 Total -0.8 170,690 169,270 August electricity power supply/demand outlook Utility name Aug margin(%) Demand (MW) Supply (MW) Hokkaido -3.1 5,000 4,850 Tohoku 2.9 14,340 14,750 Tokyo 4.5 55,200 57,710 Hokuriku 3.6 5,580 5,780 Chubu 5.2 26,480 27,850 Kansai -16.3 30,300 25,350 Chugoku 4.5 11,820 12,350 Shikoku 0.3 5,850 5,870 Kyushu -3.7 16,340 15,740 Total -0.4 170,910 170,250 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)