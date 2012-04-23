UPDATE 2-Japan's Kansai Elec sees summer shortfall without reactors

* Forecasts assume high summer temperatures

By Osamu Tsukimori and Yoko Kubota

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co, the Japanese utility most reliant on nuclear energy, might face a power shortage of about 20 percent in July unless it can restart reactors taken offline after the Fukushima crisis amid safety concerns, the company warned on Monday.

Kansai Electric’s expected deficit was the highest among four Japanese nuclear plant operators that forecast shortfalls for the summer, when demand peaks.

Japan’s power companies have been struggling to secure stable power supplies because of widespread anti-nuclear sentiment after last year’s massive earthquake and tsunami devastated the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, causing meltdowns, spewing radiation and forcing mass evacuations.

Kansai Electric said it might have a power shortage of 19.3 percent in July unless it can use reactors it has not been able to restart after maintenance.

The forecast shortfalls assume power savings measures and temperatures similar to those in the record summer of 2010. Kansai Electric also said the August gap may be 16.3 percent.

Industry minister Yukio Edano and other officials have been trying to win the support of local communities to reactivate two idled reactors at Kansai Electric’s Ohi nuclear power plant in Fukui prefecture in western Japan.

The two Ohi reactors are the first to be considered for reactivation by the central government, but the government faces an uphill battle in the face of public concern.

Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has dropped to its lowest since he took office in 2011, a newspaper survey showed on Monday, with the majority of Japanese opposing his plan to restart nuclear reactors, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Support for the government fell to 29 percent from 34 percent a month ago, the lowest since Noda took office last September.

The Nikkei survey found 54 percent of respondents opposed the nuclear restart decision and only 30 percent supported it.

SAFETY FIRST

Nearly three-quarters of Japanese companies want safety guaranteed before idled nuclear reactors in the country are restarted, seeing no need to rush despite the impact their businesses could suffer from the loss of power, a Reuters poll showed last week.

With most reactors shut for periodic checks, only the No. 3 reactor at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.’s Tomari plant in Hokkaido is operating among Japan’s 50 reactors. Tokyo Electric Power Co last week formally declared the four damaged reactors at its Fukushima Daiichi plant to be no longer commercially operational.

The Hokkaido reactor is due to be idled on May 5 for a periodic checkup, meaning Japan will have no operating reactors then, should none be reactivated.

Public trust in both the government and utilities has been battered by the Fukushima crisis, and experts said voters were likely to view the supply-demand forecasts with scepticism.

“Utilities don’t have any credibility anymore,” said Jeffrey Kingston, Asian studies director at Temple University’s Japan campus. “These shortage estimates are flexible. It all depends on how hot it is, whether the government will have mandatory cuts again, and whether consumers continue to cut back and conserve.”

Kansai Electric also said that if summer temperatures were average, it would face a 16.7 percent shortfall in July and a 13.5 percent gap in August.

Edano travelled to Fukui this month after he, Noda and two other ministers confirmed the safety of, and need to restart, the No. 3 and 4 reactors at the Ohi plant.

After weighing up local opinion, Noda, Edano, nuclear disaster minister Goshi Hosono and Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura will make a final decision whether to authorize the restart of the Ohi reactors.

Overall, Japan may have a power shortfall of 0.8 percent in July and 0.4 percent in August, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the power companies.

The other three utilities predicting deficits are Hokkaido Electric, Kyushu Electric Power Co and Shikoku Electric Power Co.

Tokyo Electric said it may have a surplus of 4.8 percent in July and 4.5 percent in August. A government panel started reviewing the forecasts on Monday.

“I think right now, nobody really trusts the utilities on these simulations,” Kingston said. “And why would they?” (Additional reporting by Linda Sieg in Tokyo and Yoshiyuki Osada in Osaka; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick. Editing by Jacqueline Wong)