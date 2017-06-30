By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, June 30 Three former executives of Tokyo
Electric Power (Tepco) on Friday pleaded not guilty to
professional negligence leading to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear
disaster, though an analyst said there is little chance they
will be convicted.
Despite the not guilty pleas, former Tepco chairman
Tsunehisa Katsumata, 77, and former executives Sakae Muto, 67,
and Ichiro Takekuro, 71, apologised during the hearing at the
Tokyo District Court for causing trouble to the victims and
society, according to a pool report for foreign journalists.
They are the first individuals to face criminal charges for
the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster but a high bar for proof
may prevent a conviction. Prosecutors earlier declined to bring
charges but a civilian judiciary panel twice voted to indict the
executives, overruling the prosecutors the second time.
"I apologise for the tremendous trouble to the residents in
the area and around the country because of the serious accident
that caused the release of radioactive materials," Katsumata
said, adding he could not have anticipated the risk of high
tsunami.
Lawyers acting as prosecutors said the three executives had
access to data and studies anticipating the risk of a tsunami
exceeding 10 metres height in the area that could trigger power
loss and cause a nuclear accident, according to the pool report.
However, lawyers for the defendants said that such tsunami
estimates were not well established, and even experts had
divisive views.
The defendants' lawyers were not immediately available to
the media, a court official said.
Citizen judiciary panels, selected by lottery, are a rarely
used feature of Japan's legal system introduced after World War
Two to curb bureaucratic overreach.
In 2015, Tokyo prosecutors twice declined to bring charges
against the three, citing insufficient evidence. But the 11
unidentified citizens on the panel voted for a second time in
July that year to indict them.
The panel found the former executives had failed to take
countermeasures to strengthen the Fukushima plant despite
foreseeing the dangers it faced from tsunamis, according to a
copy of the 31-page ruling seen by Reuters.
Indictments brought by the panels have a low conviction
rate. One review of eight types of these cases by the Eiko Sogo
Law Office found just one, equal to a 17 percent conviction
rate, compared with an overall rate of 98 percent in Japan.
"I think the likelihood of a conviction is exceptionally
low, particularly a conviction that survives all the way to the
Supreme Court," said Colin Jones, a professor at the Doshisha
Law School in Kyoto.
"Tokyo District Court is probably one of the most
institutionally conservative courts in the system, so it is a
court that is very likely to be government/large
company-friendly in this sort of case," he added.
The Fukushima plant, located 220 km (130 miles) northeast of
Tokyo, was rocked by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and subsequent
tsunami in March 2011, sparking three reactor meltdowns. More
than 160,000 residents fled nearby towns and radiation
contaminated water, food and air in the world's worst nuclear
disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
The current trial is expected to last more than a year, the
Asahi newspaper said.
