Tokyo Electric gets green light to seek Kashiwazaki Kariwa restart
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 26, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Tokyo Electric gets green light to seek Kashiwazaki Kariwa restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled Fukushima plant, received a green light on Thursday to apply to restart the Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant.

This brings the troubled utility a step closer to achieving a core element of its turnaround plan.

Japan’s Niigata prefecture, which is home to Tokyo Electric’s largest nuclear power plant, said in a brief statement it will allow the utility to apply for safety approvals with the nuclear regulator.

The utility did not have any immediate comment.

Tokyo Electric had previously said it would not apply to restart the plant without local approval. Niigata governor Hirohiko Izumida has been a vocal opponent of Tokyo Electric. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
