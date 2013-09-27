Tokyo Electric: will add $10 bln for Fukushima cleanup to turnaround plan

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Friday it will revise its business turnaround plan to allocate an additional 1 trillion yen ($10.1 billion) for the Fukushima facility’s cleanup.

Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is working to contain radioactive water at the Fukushima plant, which suffered meltdowns and hydrogen explosions after it was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Tepco President Naomi Hirose told lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing on Friday that contaminated water at the plant was “under control”, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had assured the International Olympic Commission in Buenos Aires earlier this month.