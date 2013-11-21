Tokyo Electric needs $20 bln for non-nuclear investment -sources

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, will need 2 trillion yen ($20 billion)for long-term capital investment in non-nuclear power operations, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The figure, which includes spending to upgrade thermal power plants, secure rights to overseas energy resources and participate in overseas power projects, was prepared by Tokyo Electric and a government body on nuclear damage compensation as they finalise a business plan due next month.

The estimate was conveyed to Tokyo Electric’s creditors this week, the sources said.

The utility hopes to secure 500 billion yen by the end of the year from lenders such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , while shedding more than 1,000 jobs, some 3 percent of its workforce, via voluntary retirements by the second half of 2014, sources close to the situation have told Reuters.

Tokyo Electric, which faces massive costs related to the clean-up of the Fukushima complex after an earthquake and tsunami triggered the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, has been shut out from fund-raising in the bond markets and must borrow from financial institutions, to which it already owes 3.4 trillion yen.

With its funding sources stretched, the sources said Tokyo Electric would be compelled to seek the 2 trillion yen from sources not affected by the utility’s credit risk profile, such as project finance or government-affiliated financial institutions. ($1=99.9200 Japanese yen) (Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Greg Mahlich)