FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Westinghouse boss sees Japan restarting nuclear fleet
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Westinghouse boss sees Japan restarting nuclear fleet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Toshiba’s U.S. unit Westinghouse expects Japan to start gradually begin putting much of its nuclear power plant fleet back into operation after dealing with safety issues following the Fukushima disaster.

Speaking to reporters in Prague, Westinghouse Chief Executive Danny Roderick said he had met with members of Japan’s new government and with customers and believed that sentiment had changed.

“I‘m pretty optimistic that the Japanese nuclear fleet is going to restart, not maybe all the units, but I think a large portion,” he said.

All but two of Japan’s 50 reactors remain switched off after an earthquake and tsunami caused meltdowns and explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi station in northeastern Japan in March 2011.

No more reactors are expected to be restarted until at least July, when a new nuclear regulator is due to compile safety requirements in line with international norms and tougher than those in force before the Fukushima disaster.

Roderick said the restart could include maybe two units this year, with the amount of units put back into operation gradually growing in following years.

“If you look... across Japan, you will find they are ready. They have installed numerous safety modification enhancements, they have installed tsunami protection.”

Japan’s new government said in December it hoped to stick to a three-year deadline to decide whether to restart all nuclear reactors after safety checks.

“It is still going to take a period of time,” Roderick said. “But I can tell you the sentiment has changed pretty significantly because the facts about Fukushima are now out.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.