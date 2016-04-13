FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Mori Building to spend $3.7 bln for Tokyo redevelopment
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
April 13, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Japan's Mori Building to spend $3.7 bln for Tokyo redevelopment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Mori Building Co, a Tokyo-based developer of office and retail complexes, said on Wednesday it would spend about 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) to build three high-rise towers in central Tokyo.

Of the three buildings, two will be office towers and one a residential tower, Mori Building CEO Shingo Tsuji said at a media briefing. Two of them will be completed by 2019, he added.

The new buildings will be constructed around Toranomon Hills, a 52-storey office and retail tower that the developer completed in 2014.

The development is part of Mori’s plans to spend 1 trillion yen in the next decade to redevelop the capital’s Toranomon neighborhood.

$1 = 108.9100 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher

