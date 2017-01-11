FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tokyo Commodity Exchange launches physical oil market
January 11, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 7 months ago

Tokyo Commodity Exchange launches physical oil market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) on Wednesday launched a physical market for oil products including gasoline and kerosene, the first such contracts by a Japanese exchange.

The listed contracts will be gasoline, kerosene, gas oil, bunker A and low sulphur bunker A (LSA) for delivery by maritime shipment or at a refinery.

Main participants are oil refiners, trading houses and oil distributors, a TOCOM official said. Trade prices will be published on TOCOM's website.

"Execution prices will be used to determine the settlement of cash-settled oil futures contracts slated for listing in May 2017 at TOCOM," the exchange said.

"The Exchange expects the result to be a useful new price index and will contribute to reinvigorating the existing oil futures market."

Physical contracts for oil products are currently traded in Singapore, which has traditionally served as a trading hub for oil markets in the Asian region.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; additonal reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Pullin

