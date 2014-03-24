FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's KPI to cut Chiba refinery capacity by 13 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's KPI to cut Chiba refinery capacity by 13 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Kyokuto Petroleum Industries (KPI) will cut capacity of its Chiba refinery by 13 percent, or 23,000 barrels per day (bpd), on March 31 to meet government norms on improving efficiency, its parent TonenGeneral Sekiyu said.

The Japanese government imposed a law in 2010 requiring decades-old refineries to either scrap inefficient crude distillation units (CDUs) or invest in heavy residue cracking units by the end of March 2014 to better compete with Asian rivals.

TonenGeneral, the nation’s second-biggest oil firm by refining capacity, said last month it was examining cutting capacity of the sole 175,000 bpd CDU at KPI’s Chiba refinery by 23,000 bpd.

TonenGeneral also said its previously flagged plans to scrap the 67,000 bpd No. 1 CDU at its Kawasaki refinery and the 38,000 bpd No. 2 CDU at its Wakayama refinery, as well as plans to raise capacity of a residue hydrocracking unit at Kawasaki to 34,500 bpd from 31,000 bpd would all take effect on March 31.

The TonenGeneral group will meet the requirements under the mandate through these four steps, a company spokesman said on Monday.

The refining law comes as a falling population and a shift to less polluting vehicles has cut demand in Japan for everything from gasoline to petrochemicals used to make nappies, leading to surplus capacity at refiners, estimated at around 20 percent, or more than 1 million bpd, in 2010. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.