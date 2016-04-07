Japan's low rates raise corporate pension burdens, cut valuations

* Record low debt yields increase corporate pension liabilities

* Pension liabilities seen eating into corporate earnings

* Some electronics makers, utilities seen particularly vulnerable

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Many Japanese companies are facing a big increase in pension liabilities thanks to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) adoption of negative interest rates in January.

While the BOJ’s negative rates policy was intended to spur lending and stimulate Japan’s stagnant economy, it has created problems for corporate pension plans, which depend on the yield earned from high-grade bonds, such as government debt, to meet future pension payments. They now require more assets to generate the same returns.

Based on recent financial statements from around 1,700 listed companies, Goldman Sachs estimates that a 50 basis point drop in the discount rate, which is used to calculate future pensions and roughly tracks long-term JGB yields, would increase total pension liabilities to 98 trillion yen ($896 billion) from 89 trillion yen.

The negative effects are already being felt in the form of lower profits and profit targets. Cleaning services company Duskin Co Ltd, for example, in March cut is operating profit target for fiscal year 2018 to 6 billion yen ($55 million) from an initial 7.5 billion yen due to an expected increase in pension liabilities.

Companies with low equity ratios - those where creditors own a larger proportion of their assets than shareholders - are especially vulnerable to increased pension liabilities because they have to spend a larger percentage of their earnings to repay creditors, analysts say.

“As declining yields enlarge the present value of their pension liabilities, companies with low equity ratios face erosion of their capital,” said Hiromi Suzuki, a strategist at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo.

“Bigger pension liabilities basically means more debt for a company and a decrease in its net worth. Japanese companies overall are stronger than they were a decade ago. But those with inadequate capital and big pension plans risk damaging their balance sheets,” said Kengo Nishiyama, a corporate governance research analyst at Nomura Securities.

Struggling electronics makers, with their heavy reliance on debt, and utilities companies burdened by heavy costs after the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster appear particularly vulnerable.

BofA Merrill Lynch measures the impact of higher pension payments by dividing a company’s pension liabilities by its equity ratio. A high resulting ratio would then show the entity has a relatively heavy pension burden.

High on BofA Merrill Lynch’s list of vulnerable companies are Sharp Corp, Toshiba Corp, Panasonic Corp and NEC Corp, all of which have high pension liabiity to equity ratios.

Utilities such as Kyushu Electric Power Co, Hokkaido Electric Power Co and Tohoku Electric Power Co also feature prominently.

Kenji Abe, equity strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch, notes that in fiscal 2013, 2014 and 2015 those companies with high ratios tended to consistently underperform low-ratio peers.

“Going forward, any increases in pension liabilities bears watching when corporate earnings are released,” Abe said.

Low bond yields sap a company’s strength by increasing its pension liabilities while simultaneously undermining its pension fund’s returns.

“Many pension funds will not be able to follow the path of (public pension fund) GPIF, which has steadily increased equity holdings,” said Takehiro Noguchi, a senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

As part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic reforms, the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has abandoned its traditional mindset and sharply increased equity holdings, a potentially risky move that corporate counterparts could not necessarily emulate.

“They will have to keep government bonds at the core of their portfolios while diversifying their investments, for example into real estate,” said Mizuho Research Institute’s Noguchi. ($1 = 109.3000 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Eric Meijer)