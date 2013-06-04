FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM says will press on with economic strategy despite market volatility
June 4, 2013

Japan PM says will press on with economic strategy despite market volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he will push forward with his economic growth strategy despite recent volatile market moves.

“The markets have been showing unstable moves recently, but I will firmly shoot the ‘three arrows’,” Abe said, referring to his growth strategy, at an assembly of Japan’s biggest business lobby Keidanren.

Tokyo markets have turned volatile in recent days. On Monday, the dollar fell below 100 yen, hitting as low as 98.86 JPY= yen, its lowest since May 9.

