Japan opposition LDP picks Abe as new leader, possible next PM
September 26, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan opposition LDP picks Abe as new leader, possible next PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s main opposition Liberal Democratic Party picked former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 58, as its new leader in a run-off vote on Wednesday.

Abe could become Japan’s next prime minister as opinion polls suggest the LDP will win most seats in an election for parliament’s lower house expected in the coming months, putting it in a pivotal position to form the next government of the world’s third-largest economy.

Among issues needing to be resolved, Japan faces a territorial row with China, a long list of economic ills and the need to overhaul its energy policy after the Fukushima radiation crisis.

