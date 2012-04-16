FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Support for Japan PM slides on tax, nuclear policies
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 16, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Support for Japan PM slides on tax, nuclear policies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Only one of every four voters
supports Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a newspaper
poll showed on Monday, as the majority of respondents oppose his
plan to double the sales tax and a government decision to press
ahead with the restart of nuclear reactors.	
    The government on Friday declared two reactors at Kansai
Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant safe and
said they needed to be restarted to avoid a summer power crunch.	
    Trade Minister Yukio Edano on Saturday visited central Fukui
prefecture, site of the plant, to seek local authorities'
approval, but governor Issei Nishikawa gave no clear answer.	
    In the Asahi survey, 55 percent of those polled opposed the
government decision, with 28 percent supporting it.	
    Edano said on Sunday that none of Japan's 54 reactors will
be in operation for a brief period from May 6 -- the sole
remaining active reactor shuts on May 5 for maintenance. 	
    Support for the government, which must push through enabling
bills to raise the sales tax, dipped to 25 percent in the
survey, down from 27 percent a month ago.	
    Fifty-one percent opposed Noda's tax plan, while 40 percent
supported it.  Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, aims
to raise the sales tax to 10 percent in two stages by October
2015 to fund welfare costs and fix public finances.	
   	
     Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.         	
 POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE 	
 Asahi     Apr 16          25             52	
 NHK       Apr 9           30             53 	
 Mainichi  Apr 2           28             48  	
 Nikkei    Mar 26          34             54     	
 KYODO     Mar 20          31.6           50.2 	
 Asahi     Mar 13          27             48	
 NHK       Mar 12          33             48 	
 Yomiuri   Mar 12          35             52 	
 Mainichi  Mar 5           28             45 	
 Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56  	
 Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2 	
 Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57 	
 Asahi     Feb 13          27             49 	
 NHK       Feb 13          31             48 	
 Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53     	
 Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51     	
 Asahi     Jan 15          29             47       	
 Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8        	
 NHK       Jan 10          30             49  	
 Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5 	
 Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53 	
 Asahi     Dec 13          31             43   	
 Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44         	
 NHK       Dec 12          37             42     	
 Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34     	
 Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39   	
 Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31    	
 Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3   	
 Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29     	
 NHK       Oct 11          53             27     	
 Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29      	
 Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22       	
 Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31       	
 Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8       	
 NHK       Sep 12          60             18     	
 Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21         	
 Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19         	
 Asahi     Sep 4           53             18         	
 Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14         	
 Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1  	
 *Mainichi Aug 21          15             63         	
 *Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70         	
 *NHK      Aug 7           18             65         	
 *Asahi    Aug 7           14             67         	
 *Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72         	
 *Nikkei   July 31         19             73 	
	
 (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.