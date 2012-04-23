FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Support for Japan PM slides on nuclear policies
#Asia
April 23, 2012

TABLE-Support for Japan PM slides on nuclear policies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Voter support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has dropped to the lowest level since he
took office in 2011, a newspaper survey showed on Monday, with
the majority of Japanese opposing his plan to restart nuclear
reactors.	
    The Nikkei survey also found that 50 percent of Japanese
oppose Noda's plan to raise the sales tax to 10 percent by
October 2015 to fund welfare costs and fix public finances.	
    Support for the government fell to 29 percent in the survey
from 34 percent a month ago, the lowest since Noda took office
in September last year.	
    Noda is Japan's sixth premier in five years,	
    The government earlier this month declared two reactors at
Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant safe and
said they needed to be restarted to avoid a summer power crunch.	
    But the Nikkei survey found 54 percent of people oppose the
nuclear restart decision and only 30 percent support it.	
    Japan will in coming weeks have no nuclear power for the
first time in more than 40 years after last year's Fukushima
nuclear crisis, triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami,
has hammered public faith in nuclear power.	
  	
     Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.	
    	
 POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE 	
 Nikkei    Apr 23          29             62	
 Asahi     Apr 16          25             52	
 NHK       Apr 9           30             53 	
 Mainichi  Apr 2           28             48  	
 Nikkei    Mar 26          34             54     	
 Kyodo     Mar 20          31.6           50.2 	
 Asahi     Mar 13          27             48	
 NHK       Mar 12          33             48 	
 Yomiuri   Mar 12          35             52 	
 Mainichi  Mar 5           28             45 	
 Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56  	
 Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2 	
 Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57 	
 Asahi     Feb 13          27             49 	
 NHK       Feb 13          31             48 	
 Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53     	
 Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51     	
 Asahi     Jan 15          29             47       	
 Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8        	
 NHK       Jan 10          30             49  	
 Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5 	
 Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53 	
 Asahi     Dec 13          31             43   	
 Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44         	
 NHK       Dec 12          37             42     	
 Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34     	
 Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39   	
 Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31    	
 Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3   	
 Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29     	
 NHK       Oct 11          53             27     	
 Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29      	
 Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22       	
 Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31       	
 Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8       	
 NHK       Sep 12          60             18     	
 Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21         	
 Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19         	
 Asahi     Sep 4           53             18         	
 Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14         	
 Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1  	
 *Mainichi Aug 21          15             63         	
 *Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70         	
 *NHK      Aug 7           18             65         	
 *Asahi    Aug 7           14             67         	
 *Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72         	
 *Nikkei   July 31         19             73 	
	
 (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro' Editing by Michael Perry)

