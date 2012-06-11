FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan PM voter support hits fresh lows -poll
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 11, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan PM voter support hits fresh lows -poll

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Voter support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda slipped to fresh lows due to lower
expectations of government policies and a failure to implement
them, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday.	
    Support for Noda's government fell to 27 percent, down by
two percentage points from the previous survey last month,
according to the poll taken between June 8-10.	
    Noda has staked his career on his plan to double the sales
tax to 10 percent. He hopes to secure passage of related tax and
social security bills at the current parliamentary session that
ends on June 21.	
    Only one quarter of voters surveyed supported Noda's plan to
push through legislation to increase the sales tax and 29
percent of respondents opposed the plan. 	
    The survey showed 32 percent of respondents were against the
restart of two idle nuclear reactors in western Japan, while 25
percent supported the idea.	
    Noda said last Friday the reactors must be restarted to
protect jobs and ensure the "survival of society", risking a
voter backlash given safety fears more than a year after the
Fukushima crisis. 	
  	
    Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.  	
 	
 POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE 
  NHK       June 11         27             51
  Asahi     May 21          26             53
  NHK       May 14          29             53
  Mainichi  May 8           27             50
  Kyodo     Apr 29          26.4           60.0
  Nikkei    Apr 23          29             62
  Asahi     Apr 16          25             52
  Yomiuri   Apr 10          28             59
  NHK       Apr 9           30             53 
  Mainichi  Apr 2           28             48  
  Nikkei    Mar 26          34             54     
  Kyodo     Mar 20          31.6           50.2 
  Asahi     Mar 13          27             48
  NHK       Mar 12          33             48 
  Yomiuri   Mar 12          35             52 
  Mainichi  Mar 5           28             45 
  Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56  
  Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2 
  Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57 
  Asahi     Feb 13          27             49 
  NHK       Feb 13          31             48 
  Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53     
  Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51     
  Asahi     Jan 15          29             47       
  Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8        
  NHK       Jan 10          30             49  
  Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5 
  Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53 
  Asahi     Dec 13          31             43   
  Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44         
  NHK       Dec 12          37             42     
  Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34     
  Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39   
  Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31    
  Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3   
  Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29     
  NHK       Oct 11          53             27     
  Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29      
  Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22       
  Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31       
  Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8       
  NHK       Sep 12          60             18     
  Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21         
  Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19         
  Asahi     Sep 4           53             18         
  Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14         
  Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1  
  *Mainichi Aug 21          15             63         
  *Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70         
  *NHK      Aug 7           18             65         
  *Asahi    Aug 7           14             67         
  *Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72         
  *Nikkei   July 31         19             73 
 	
 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.