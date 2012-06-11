TABLE-Japan PM voter support hits fresh lows -poll

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda slipped to fresh lows due to lower expectations of government policies and a failure to implement them, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday. Support for Noda's government fell to 27 percent, down by two percentage points from the previous survey last month, according to the poll taken between June 8-10. Noda has staked his career on his plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent. He hopes to secure passage of related tax and social security bills at the current parliamentary session that ends on June 21. Only one quarter of voters surveyed supported Noda's plan to push through legislation to increase the sales tax and 29 percent of respondents opposed the plan. The survey showed 32 percent of respondents were against the restart of two idle nuclear reactors in western Japan, while 25 percent supported the idea. Noda said last Friday the reactors must be restarted to protect jobs and ensure the "survival of society", risking a voter backlash given safety fears more than a year after the Fukushima crisis. Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the previous premier, Naoto Kan. POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE NHK June 11 27 51 Asahi May 21 26 53 NHK May 14 29 53 Mainichi May 8 27 50 Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0 Nikkei Apr 23 29 62 Asahi Apr 16 25 52 Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59 NHK Apr 9 30 53 Mainichi Apr 2 28 48 Nikkei Mar 26 34 54 Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2 Asahi Mar 13 27 48 NHK Mar 12 33 48 Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52 Mainichi Mar 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ron Popeski)