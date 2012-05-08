FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Support for Japan PM slides amid sales tax debate
#Asia
May 8, 2012 / 8:22 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Support for Japan PM slides amid sales tax debate

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Voter support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has slipped to the lowest level since he
took office last year, a newspaper survey showed on Tuesday, as
he struggles to win support for a plan to raise the sales tax.	
    The Mainichi Shimbun survey showed 60 percent of people
opposing Noda's plan to push through sales tax increase bills by
the June end of the current parliament session. The bills are
aimed at doubling the 5 percent sale tax by October 2015.	
    Support for the government slid one point from the previous
month to 27 percent, the lowest since Noda took office in
September last year as Japan's sixth premier in five years.	
    The survey also found that 53 percent of people opposed a
move by Noda's ruling Democratic Party to reinstate the party
membership of former party leader Ichiro Ozawa, who was
acquitted by a court last month of violating political funding
laws. 	
    The newspaper poll also found that 61 percent of people
support a plan by the controversial governor of Tokyo to buy
islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, which
have been disputed between the two countries. 	
  	
    Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.	
        	
 	
 POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE 
  Mainichi  May 8           27             50
  Kyodo     Apr 29          26.4           60.0
  Nikkei    Apr 23          29             62
  Asahi     Apr 16          25             52
  Yomiuri   Apr 10          28             59
  NHK       Apr 9           30             53 
  Mainichi  Apr 2           28             48  
  Nikkei    Mar 26          34             54     
  Kyodo     Mar 20          31.6           50.2 
  Asahi     Mar 13          27             48
  NHK       Mar 12          33             48 
  Yomiuri   Mar 12          35             52 
  Mainichi  Mar 5           28             45 
  Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56  
  Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2 
  Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57 
  Asahi     Feb 13          27             49 
  NHK       Feb 13          31             48 
  Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53     
  Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51     
  Asahi     Jan 15          29             47       
  Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8        
  NHK       Jan 10          30             49  
  Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5 
  Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53 
  Asahi     Dec 13          31             43   
  Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44         
  NHK       Dec 12          37             42     
  Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34     
  Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39   
  Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31    
  Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3   
  Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29     
  NHK       Oct 11          53             27     
  Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29      
  Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22       
  Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31       
  Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8       
  NHK       Sep 12          60             18     
  Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21         
  Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19         
  Asahi     Sep 4           53             18         
  Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14         
  Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1  
  *Mainichi Aug 21          15             63         
  *Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70         
  *NHK      Aug 7           18             65         
  *Asahi    Aug 7           14             67         
  *Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72         
  *Nikkei   July 31         19             73 
 	
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Robert Birsel)

