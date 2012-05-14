FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Support for Japan PM slips to its lowest

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Voter support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has slid to its lowest since he took
office last September, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed
on Monday, in a sign of public frustration over his handling of
sales tax and nuclear issues.	
    The poll showed 37 percent of respondents opposing Noda's
plan to push through bills to increase the sales during the
current parliament session, compared to 23 percent supporting
it. The bills seek to double the 5 percent sale tax by October
2015 to help finance welfare costs in a fast-ageing society.	
    Support for Noda's government slid one point from the
previous month to 29 percent, the lowest since Noda took office
in September last year as Japan's sixth premier in five years.	
    The poll showed 41 percent of respondents opposing a
proposal to bring back on stream two nuclear reactors at the Ohi
plant run by Kansai Electric Power Co. Only 18 percent
supported it. 	
    With power shortages looming, the government has been trying
to win approval from local authorities that host reactors. All
50 reactors are off line since the last one shut down for
maintenance on May 5, following last year's crisis at the
tsunami-hit Fukushima power plant.	
    Twenty-six percent opposed the restart of any reactor and
demanded they be scrapped. while 62 percent favoured restarting
a bare minimum of reactors, the NHK poll showed. Only 5 percent
supported restarting as many reactors as possible.	
  	
    Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.  	
 	
 POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE 
  NHK       May 14          29             53
  Mainichi  May 8           27             50
  Kyodo     Apr 29          26.4           60.0
  Nikkei    Apr 23          29             62
  Asahi     Apr 16          25             52
  Yomiuri   Apr 10          28             59
  NHK       Apr 9           30             53 
  Mainichi  Apr 2           28             48  
  Nikkei    Mar 26          34             54     
  Kyodo     Mar 20          31.6           50.2 
  Asahi     Mar 13          27             48
  NHK       Mar 12          33             48 
  Yomiuri   Mar 12          35             52 
  Mainichi  Mar 5           28             45 
  Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56  
  Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2 
  Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57 
  Asahi     Feb 13          27             49 
  NHK       Feb 13          31             48 
  Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53     
  Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51     
  Asahi     Jan 15          29             47       
  Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8        
  NHK       Jan 10          30             49  
  Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5 
  Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53 
  Asahi     Dec 13          31             43   
  Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44         
  NHK       Dec 12          37             42     
  Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34     
  Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39   
  Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31    
  Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3   
  Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29     
  NHK       Oct 11          53             27     
  Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29      
  Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22       
  Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31       
  Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8       
  NHK       Sep 12          60             18     
  Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21         
  Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19         
  Asahi     Sep 4           53             18         
  Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14         
  Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1  
  *Mainichi Aug 21          15             63         
  *Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70         
  *NHK      Aug 7           18             65         
  *Asahi    Aug 7           14             67         
  *Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72         
  *Nikkei   July 31         19             73 
 	
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ron Popeski)

