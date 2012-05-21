FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Support for Japan PM remains low over nuclear safety
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 21, 2012

TABLE-Support for Japan PM remains low over nuclear safety

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Only about one in every four
voters support Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a
newspaper survey showed on Monday, as many disapprove of the
government's nuclear safety policy and oppose its plan to double
the sales tax.	
    The government is keen to get some nuclear reactors running
again before demand for power peaks in the summer. All 50
reactors are offline for the first time in 42 years as public
opinion is wary of nuclear power in the aftermath of an
earthquake and tsunami last year that crippled the Fukushima
nuclear plant. 	
    Support for Noda's government stayed at 26 percent, little
changed from 25 percent in the previous survey in April,
according to the poll taken by the Asahi Shimbun over the
weekend.	
    The survey found 78 percent of respondents do not trust the
government for its policy of nuclear safety, a slight dip from
80 percent in the previous survey.	
    The government last month said two idled reactors at Kansai
Electric's Ohi nuclear power plant in western Japan were safe to
restart, but officials must still persuade the public.	
    The poll showed 54 percent of respondents oppose the restart
of the two reactors, while 29 percent favoured bringing them
back on line. 	
    Fifty-one percent oppose bills which Noda's wants to push
through parliament to raise the sales tax against 39 percent
supporting them, little changed from the April survey.	
  	
    Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.  	
 	
 POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE 
  Asahi     May 21          26             53
  NHK       May 14          29             53
  Mainichi  May 8           27             50
  Kyodo     Apr 29          26.4           60.0
  Nikkei    Apr 23          29             62
  Asahi     Apr 16          25             52
  Yomiuri   Apr 10          28             59
  NHK       Apr 9           30             53 
  Mainichi  Apr 2           28             48  
  Nikkei    Mar 26          34             54     
  Kyodo     Mar 20          31.6           50.2 
  Asahi     Mar 13          27             48
  NHK       Mar 12          33             48 
  Yomiuri   Mar 12          35             52 
  Mainichi  Mar 5           28             45 
  Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56  
  Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2 
  Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57 
  Asahi     Feb 13          27             49 
  NHK       Feb 13          31             48 
  Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53     
  Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51     
  Asahi     Jan 15          29             47       
  Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8        
  NHK       Jan 10          30             49  
  Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5 
  Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53 
  Asahi     Dec 13          31             43   
  Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44         
  NHK       Dec 12          37             42     
  Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34     
  Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39   
  Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31    
  Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3   
  Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29     
  NHK       Oct 11          53             27     
  Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29      
  Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22       
  Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31       
  Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8       
  NHK       Sep 12          60             18     
  Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21         
  Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19         
  Asahi     Sep 4           53             18         
  Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14         
  Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1  
  *Mainichi Aug 21          15             63         
  *Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70         
  *NHK      Aug 7           18             65         
  *Asahi    Aug 7           14             67         
  *Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72         
  *Nikkei   July 31         19             73 
 	
 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ron Popeski)

