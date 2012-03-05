FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan PM voter support falls further - poll
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Japan PM voter support falls further - poll

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda slipped further, to half of what he held
in September when he took office, on a lack of confidence over
government policies and his leadership, a poll by the Mainichi
newspaper showed on Monday.	
    Most of those surveyed were worried about the future of
Japan's social security system, suggesting the government's
sales tax and social security reforms were not helping to
alleviate their concerns.	
    Support for Noda's government fell to 28 percent, down by
four percentage points from the previous survey in January and
halved from 56 percent six months ago when he took the post, the
poll by the Mainichi conducted over the weekend showed. 	
    Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, plans to double
the sales tax to 10 percent by late 2015 to cope with Japan's
heavy debt burden but has struggled to gain public support.	
    Over 90 percent said they were concerned about the future of
the social security system including pension and medical
benefits, the poll showed.	
  	
  Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the previous premier, Naoto
Kan's government.        	
POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE    	
Mainichi  March 5         28             45	
Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56 	
Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2	
Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57	
Asahi     Feb 13          27             49	
NHK       Feb 13          31             48	
Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53    	
Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51    	
Asahi     Jan 15          29             47      	
Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8       	
NHK       Jan 10          30             49 	
Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5	
Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53	
Asahi     Dec 13          31             43  	
Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44        	
NHK       Dec 12          37             42    	
Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34    	
Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39  	
Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31   	
Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3  	
Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29    	
NHK       Oct 11          53             27    	
Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29     	
Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22      	
Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31      	
Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8      	
NHK       Sep 12          60             18    	
Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21        	
Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19        	
Asahi     Sep 4           53             18        	
Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14        	
Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1 	
*Mainichi Aug 21          15             63        	
*Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70        	
*NHK      Aug 7           18             65        	
*Asahi    Aug 7           14             67        	
*Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72        	
*Nikkei   July 31         19             73 	
	
 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.