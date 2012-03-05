TABLE-Japan PM voter support falls further - poll

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda slipped further, to half of what he held in September when he took office, on a lack of confidence over government policies and his leadership, a poll by the Mainichi newspaper showed on Monday. Most of those surveyed were worried about the future of Japan's social security system, suggesting the government's sales tax and social security reforms were not helping to alleviate their concerns. Support for Noda's government fell to 28 percent, down by four percentage points from the previous survey in January and halved from 56 percent six months ago when he took the post, the poll by the Mainichi conducted over the weekend showed. Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, plans to double the sales tax to 10 percent by late 2015 to cope with Japan's heavy debt burden but has struggled to gain public support. Over 90 percent said they were concerned about the future of the social security system including pension and medical benefits, the poll showed. Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the previous premier, Naoto Kan's government. POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE Mainichi March 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)