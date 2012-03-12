FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan PM voter support recovers slightly-polls
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 12, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Japan PM voter support recovers slightly-polls

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Noda sees small rebound in voter support as yen weakens
    * Voters who oppose Noda's sale tax hike plan outnumber
proponents

 (Adds NHK poll)	
    TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda recovered slightly amid the recent
depreciation of the yen from record highs and a bounce in Tokyo
stocks, media polls showed on Monday.	
    Noda had until recently seen his support fall
constantly, with the majority of voters dissatisfied with the
government's response to last year's devastating earthquake,
tsunami and nuclear accident. The nation's export-led economy
was also hit by the yen's sharp appreciation. 	
    But business sentiment brightened in recent weeks as
the Bank of Japan boosted its asset buying programme and in the
face of political pressure set an inflation goal of 1 percent
last month, helping weaken the yen and drive up shares of export
firms. 	
    Support for Noda's government edged up to 35 percent, a rise
of 5 percentage points from the previous survey in February but
still significantly lower than the 65 percent six months ago
when he took office, according to the Yomiuri newspaper poll
conducted over the weekend.	
    In another poll by public broadcaster NHK, Noda'
support rose to 33 percent, compared with 31 percent a month
ago.   	
    Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, wants to double
the sales tax to 10 percent by late 2015 to cope with Japan's
heavy debt burden but his plan has struggled to gain public
support.	
    Those who supported doubling the sales tax inched up to 40
percent, a rise of a percentage point from the last survey, the
Yomiuri poll showed. The latest figure still falls far
short of 55 percent for those who opposed the plan.   	
  	
  Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the previous premier, Naoto
Kan's government.        	
POLL      DATE          APPROVE       DISAPPROVE    	
 NHK       Mar 12          33             48 	
Yomiuri   Mar 12          35             52	
Mainichi  Mar 5           28             45	
Nikkei    Feb 20          32             56 	
Kyodo     Feb 19          29.0           55.2	
Yomiuri   Feb 14          30             57	
Asahi     Feb 13          27             49	
NHK       Feb 13          31             48	
Nikkei    Jan 15          37             53    	
Yomiuri   Jan 15          37             51    	
Asahi     Jan 15          29             47      	
Kyodo     Jan 14          35.8           47.8       	
NHK       Jan 10          30             49 	
Kyodo     Jan 8           35.7           50.5	
Nikkei    Dec 26          36             53	
Asahi     Dec 13          31             43  	
Yomiuri   Dec 13          42             44        	
NHK       Dec 12          37             42    	
Mainichi  Dec 5           38             34    	
Nikkei    Nov 28          51             39  	
Mainichi  Nov 7           42             31   	
Kyodo     Nov 6           47.1           34.3  	
Nikkei    Oct 31          58             29    	
NHK       Oct 11          53             27    	
Yomiuri   Oct 10          55             29     	
Mainichi  Oct 3           50             22      	
Nikkei    Oct 3           58             31      	
Kyodo     Oct 2           54.6           27.8      	
NHK       Sep 12          60             18    	
Nikkei    Sep 4           67             21        	
Yomiuri   Sep 4           65             19        	
Asahi     Sep 4           53             18        	
Mainichi  Sep 4           56             14        	
Kyodo     Sep 3           62.8           18.1 	
*Mainichi Aug 21          15             63        	
*Kyodo    Aug 21          15.8           70        	
*NHK      Aug 7           18             65        	
*Asahi    Aug 7           14             67        	
*Yomiuri  Aug 7           18             72        	
*Nikkei   July 31         19             73 	
	
 (Reporting by Tokyo news room; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.