Japan's Abe picks policy veteran MP Motegi as trade minister

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - New Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appointed policy veteran Toshimitsu Motegi as minister for trade and industry, who will also take charge of the key energy portfolio as the new government forges its post-Fukushima crisis nuclear policy.

Motegi, 57, a graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a former management consultant at McKinsey & Company, will also have to tackle the contentious topic of Japan’s participation in the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact.

Motegi was a leading member of the LDP’s panel tasked with drafting an economic revival plan aimed at tackling the strong yen and deflation, and preventing Japanese firms from moving overseas. (Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Edmund Klamann)