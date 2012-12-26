FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Abe picks policy veteran MP Motegi as trade minister
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 26, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Abe picks policy veteran MP Motegi as trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - New Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appointed policy veteran Toshimitsu Motegi as minister for trade and industry, who will also take charge of the key energy portfolio as the new government forges its post-Fukushima crisis nuclear policy.

Motegi, 57, a graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a former management consultant at McKinsey & Company, will also have to tackle the contentious topic of Japan’s participation in the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact.

Motegi was a leading member of the LDP’s panel tasked with drafting an economic revival plan aimed at tackling the strong yen and deflation, and preventing Japanese firms from moving overseas. (Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.