Japan Post Bank to slash new JGB investments to record low next year
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post Bank to slash new JGB investments to record low next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings’ IPO-JAPP.T banking unit plans to cut new investments in government bonds (JGBs) to a record low 14.38 trillion yen ($120 billion) in the fiscal year from April, marking the third year of decline for the low-yielding asset.

The figure is nearly 60 percent less than its year-ago plan for the 2014 fiscal year to invest 33.3 trillion yen in JGBs, and the lowest since Japan Post’s privatisation in 2007.

Meanwhile, Japan Post Insurance, the group’s insurance arm, plans to raise new investments in JGBs to 3.735 trillion yen from a year-ago plan of 2.92 trillion, marking the first rise in two years.

The figures were disclosed by the Management Organization for Postal Savings and Postal Life Insurance, a semi-public agency tasked to administer state-owned Japan Post’s transition to privatisation. (Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

