Japan govt mulling raising Japan Post Bank deposit limit this fiscal year - sources

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s government is considering raising the deposit limit on savings accounts at Japan Post Bank Co by 3 to 5 million yen ($25,000 to $40,000) this fiscal year to allow it to better compete with other banks after its initial public offering, several sources said.

The government could start changing the regulations for Japan Post Bank as early as the beginning of next year, according to several government and ruling party sources.

The current limit for individual savings accounts at Japan Post Bank is 10 million yen, and if the government does raise this limit it would be the first time in 24 years.

The government is likely to give up an earlier plan to abolish limits on the value of individual insurance policies sold by Japan Post Insurance Co, the sources also said.

Instead, the government is leaning towards raising this limit by a small amount, said the sources.

A spokesman for Japan Post Holdings Co declined to comment.

Japan Post Holdings and its two financial units, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance, made their stock market debuts last week after the government raised 1.4 trillion yen from their IPOs. It was the biggest privatisation in Japan since 1987. ($1 = 123.1400 yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)