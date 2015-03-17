Japan Post chief Nishimuro to double as Post Bank head-sources

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T President Taizo Nishimuro is set to double as head of its banking unit, as the state-owned giant has not been able to find a successor to the current top who is stepping down at the end of this month, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance units are planning to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this year, in what is likely to be the biggest IPO of Japanese state enterprises in two decades.

Its banking unit, Japan Post Bank, has also been in the spotlight after Nishimuro said last month it would review its$1.7 trillion asset portfolio, signalling a major shift in investment strategy at one of the world’s biggest institutional investors.

Nishimuro said the bank would review its asset management strategy as part of efforts to improve profitability in a low interest environment. With a little more than half of its asset portfolio made up of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), even a small change in asset allocation could impact stock and other markets.

At the time, Nishimuro also said Japan Post Bank President Yoshiyuki Izawa, a former Mitsui & Co executive, will step down in March.

The sources said Japan Post has been searching, but has not been able to find his successor, and Nishimuro will double as head of the bank from April until the company picks a new president. The sources declined to be named since they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

A Japan Post spokesman declined to comment.