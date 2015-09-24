Japan Post Bank to tap former GPIF executive to boost returns - sources

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank will hire a former executive of Japan’s mammoth public pension fund as one of its top investment officials as the state-owned bank, which is listing in November, aims to boost returns, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tokihiko Shimizu, a welfare ministry bureaucrat who spearheaded a drive to diversify the $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund’s (GPIF) portfolio during his 7-1/2-year tenure at the fund, will join the top ranks of investment managers at Japan Post Bank from Oct. 1, one of the sources added.

At GPIF, Shimizu played a pivotal role in changing the fund’s asset allocation and is well-known for his knowledge of alternative investments.

A Japan Post spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The government plans to raise $11.6 billion through initial public offerings of Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance and their parent company Japan Post Holdings , which would be Japan’s largest IPO in three decades.

Japan Post Bank, under pressure to boost profitability ahead of its planned privatisation, has been increasing investments in risk assets such as stocks, departing from its bond-centric portfolio.

It has been gradually reducing its holdings of Japanese government bonds to about half of its $1.7 trillion portfolio.

Earlier this year, the bank hired two former Goldman Sachs executives as it seeks professionals with market expertise.

Market participants expect Japan Post Bank to follow the lead of the GPIF, which in October of last year said it would double its allocation for shares while reducing investment in government bonds, in line with a government policy encouraging risk-taking in pursuit of greater returns. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Klamann)