May 10, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Japan Post Bank eyes investment in alternative assets -CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd plans to allocate about ‘a few hundred billion yen’ towards alternative assets such as private equity, real estate and hedge funds this business year, its chief investment officer said on Tuesday.

Katsunori Sago, who is responsible for managing its $2 trillion in assets, also told Reuters in an interview that the bank does not expect the yen to weaken this year.

100 billion yen = $920 million Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher

